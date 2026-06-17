Dodgers' Tommy Edman: Set to start Wednesday

Edman is expected to start at third base Wednesday against the Rays, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Edman was reinstated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday after missing the entirety of the season to this point while recovering from offseason surgery on his right ankle. Although he isn't in the starting lineup Tuesday, the 31-year-old stated that he will make his 2026 starting lineup debut at the hot corner in Wednesday's series finale. With Shohei Ohtani expected to the draw the start on the mound in the series finale, it's possible that Ohtani will be absent from the lineup, pushing Max Muncy to designated hitter while Edman takes over at third base.