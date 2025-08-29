Edman (ankle) took live at-bats Friday for the first time since landing on the 10-day injured list Aug. 4, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Edman continues to progress in his recovery from a sprained right ankle that landed him on the 10-day IL. The veteran infielder is aiming to be reinstated from the IL in early September, but a timeline for his return should be more once he's been given the green light to embark on a rehab assignment.