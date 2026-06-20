Dodgers' Tommy Edman: Three hits Friday

Edman went 3-for-5 with a double in Friday's 6-5 win over the Orioles.

This was Edman's second game in the lineup since he recovered from ankle surgery he underwent in November. The utility man was held hitless Wednesday in his season debut. He got the start in left field and played the full game Friday, which is a positive sign. The Dodgers will likely take it slow in building up his workload, especially since the team has few weak spots in the lineup. Left field could be his best path to playing time, at least until Teoscar Hernandez (hamstring) returns, as the combination of Ryan Ward and Alex Call isn't particularly encouraging. When the Dodgers are healthy, Edman is likely to overtake Alex Freeland for the starting job at second base.