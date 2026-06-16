Dodgers' Tommy Edman: Will be eased into full-time role

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Monday that Edman (ankle) will start 3-to-4 days per week initially after being activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Edman is finally ready for his season debut following a long rehab from offseason right ankle surgery. While most of Edman's playing time is likely to come at second base, he will see reps at third base and in left field, as well. The 31-year-old super utility player slashed .275/.351/.392 with one home run, one stolen base and a 6:16 BB:K over 14 rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City.