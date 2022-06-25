Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Kahnle (forearm) has resumed throwing, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kahnle was shut down in May due to a forearm strain in his forearm related to the Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2020. While it's not yet clear how long the right-hander has been throwing, Roberts hopes that the 32-year-old will be able to return sometime in August.

