Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Kahnle (forearm) has resumed throwing, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Kahnle was shut down in May due to a forearm strain in his forearm related to the Tommy John surgery he underwent in 2020. While it's not yet clear how long the right-hander has been throwing, Roberts hopes that the 32-year-old will be able to return sometime in August.
More News
-
Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Facing shutdown•
-
Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Hits shelf with forearm injury•
-
Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Impresses in return from Tommy John•
-
Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Activated from injured list•
-
Dodgers' Tommy Kahnle: Could return next week•