Dodgers' Tony Wolters: Joins active roster
RotoWire Staff
Wolters' contract was selected by the Dodgers on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Wolters will serve as the backup catcher behind WIll Smith while Austin Barnes is on the bereavement list. Wolters has hit .236/.322/.315 in 405 major-league games, split across parts of six seasons.
