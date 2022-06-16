Turner went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two total runs in Wednesday's win against the Angels.

Turner accounted for the Dodgers' final run of the game with his third-inning solo shot off Reid Detmers. The long ball was his eighth of the season and extended his hitting streak to nine games. Over the nine-game stretch, Turner is slashing .314/.368/.571 with three homers, five RBI, seven runs and three stolen bases. The star shortstop had a 26-game hitting streak snapped less than two weeks ago.