After throwing a simulated game Friday at Dodger Stadium, Glasnow (back) said that he thinks he will start Wednesday against the Giants, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Per Stephen, Glasnow threw 58 pitches across three simulated innings to Jason Heyward (knee), Gavin Lux and James Outman, and the 31-year-old righty doesn't appear to need a rehab assignment prior to returning to the Dodgers' rotation. Before landing on the 15-day injured list July 9 due to lower back tightness, Glasnow was 8-5 over 18 starts with a 3.47 ERA and 0.93 WHIP across 109 innings.