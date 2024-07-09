The Dodgers placed Glasnow on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to lower back tightness, retroactive to July 6.

Glasnow's back flared up Sunday while playing catch, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times, and his placement on the injured list means he will miss the All-Star game, with Reds right-hander Hunter Greene taking his spot. Glasnow was originally slated to pitch Thursday against the Phillies, but Landon Knack will now take to the mound for the series finale. If Glasnow returns right after the 15-day minimum, he would be lined up to start in the series finale against the Red Sox on July 21. The 30-year-old is 8-5 over 13 starts this season with a 3.47 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 143:29 K:BB over 109 innings.