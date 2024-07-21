Glasnow (back) will return from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Giants, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Earlier Saturday, manager Dave Roberts accidentally said that Glasnow would start Thursday and Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) would start Wednesday, but the two pitchers will actually flip spots in the pitching schedule. Glasnow didn't go on a minor-league rehab assignment after being placed on the IL shortly before the All-Star break, but he should be able to provide the Dodgers with plenty of length in his return to the rotation after he threw 58 pitches across three simulated innings Friday. Even so, Glasnow will likely be operating on some sort of restriction with his pitch count Wednesday in his return to the Dodgers rotation.