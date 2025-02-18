Glasnow (elbow) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow finished his first season in Los Angeles on the injured list due to a right elbow sprain, but he didn't require offseason surgery and said in November that he had fully healed from the injury. The Dodgers' decision to let him face hitters in the second week of spring training supports the notion that Glasnow is back to full health, putting him on track to be available when Los Angeles opens its regular season March 18 versus the Cubs in Tokyo. Despite concluding the 2024 campaign on the shelf, the oft-injured Glasnow was still able to establish career highs in starts (22) and innings (134) while going 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 168:35 K:BB. In an effort to help preserve Glasnow and the team's other starting pitchers throughout the long season, the Dodgers are once again expected to utilize a six-man rotation in 2025. The arrangement will suppress Glasnow's counting statistics relative to other starting pitchers coming off the board around his range in fantasy drafts, but the 6-foot-8 right-hander should remain one of the top-performing starters on a per-inning basis.