Gough (elbow) was traded from the Mariners to the Dodgers in exchange for minor-league pitcher Robinson Ortiz on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Gough missed the entirety of the 2025 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in September of 2024. The right-hander is still working his way back, and he'll look to be ready to go for spring training in February. Gough posted a 4.04 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 92 strikeouts over 23 appearances, including 22 starts, with Single-A Modesto in 2024 before suffering the elbow injury.