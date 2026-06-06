Dodgers' Tyler Gough: Shining so far at Single-A

Gough (elbow) has struck out eight batters and allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk across 8.1 innings in his two starts since being reinstated from Single-A Ontario's 7-day injured list May 28.

Acquired from the Mariners in November, Gough didn't make his Dodgers organizational debut until mid-May while he completed his recovery from September 2024 Tommy John surgery. After making two rehab starts in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Gough received the green light to join Ontario. The 22-year-old has delivered an impressive pair of starts for Ontario thus far and could get a promotion to High-A Great Lakes before long.