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Dodgers' Tyler Gough: Shining so far at Single-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gough (elbow) has struck out eight batters and allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk across 8.1 innings in his two starts since being reinstated from Single-A Ontario's 7-day injured list May 28.

Acquired from the Mariners in November, Gough didn't make his Dodgers organizational debut until mid-May while he completed his recovery from September 2024 Tommy John surgery. After making two rehab starts in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, Gough received the green light to join Ontario. The 22-year-old has delivered an impressive pair of starts for Ontario thus far and could get a promotion to High-A Great Lakes before long.

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