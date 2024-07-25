Buehler (hip) said Wednesday that he will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Buehler added that he felt good following his bullpen session Tuesday, so the team will now progress him to facing minor-league hitters. The plan is for the 29-year-old right-hander to rejoin the Dodgers' rotation once he's made two rehab starts in Triple-A, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, putting him in line to return sometime during the Dodgers' early-August series against the Phillies.