Buehler (4-1) picked up the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander delivered his second straight quality start and third in six outings this season on 87 pitches (60 strikes). Buehler has struck out more than four batters only twice in those six trips to the mound however, and the pre-injury dominance he displayed earlier in his career with the Dodgers has yet to return. He'll take a 4.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB through 33.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home next weekend against the Twins.