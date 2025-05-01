Buehler (shoulder) did not bounce back well from his start Saturday and is back in Boston for testing while the team is in Toronto, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Buehler is dealing with shoulder soreness as Boston is unsure if a trip to the injured list will be needed. The right-hander was expected to start Friday, but Brayan Bello is now set to take the mound instead, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports. Saturday will now be open for a pitcher to be named later with Garret Crochet remaining set to pitch Sunday.