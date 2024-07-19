Buehler (hip) will face hitters in the coming days and then will return to Los Angeles to work with the Dodgers' staff, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Buehler has been fully recovered from the right hip inflammation that forced him to the injured list June 19, but he's yet to be given a timeline for return. He's been continuing his throwing program since, but has been doing it offsite, making his return to Los Angeles noteworthy. Once he's with the Dodgers' staff, there should be more clarity on when Buehler will be activated.