Manager Dave Roberts said Buehler is going on the injured list Wednesday due to hip discomfort, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The right-hander was struck in the hip by a comebacker Tuesday against the Rockies, but he was also battling a hip issue prior to that incident. Buehler surrendered seven runs during Wednesday's outing and has a 5.84 ERA through eight starts this season, and the IL stint will give him a chance to reset amid the struggles. He's without an official timeline for his return but seems likely to be sidelined beyond the 15-day minumum.
