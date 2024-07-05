Buehler has resumed throwing and appears to be fully recovered from the right hip inflammation that resulted in his placement on the 15-day injured list June 19, but manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that the right-hander is without a clear timeline for a return, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Buehler hasn't been with the Dodgers this week following the team's return from its road trip, as Roberts noted that the right-hander is conducted his throwing program "offsite." More specifically, Ardaya relays that Buehler has been throwing both at the Dodgers' spring facility in Arizona and at a private facility in Florida. While the fact that Buehler isn't being shut down from activity can be taken as a positive sign, he's seemingly unlikely to return from the IL until after the All-Star break. The Dodgers may be keen on giving Buehler an extended break while he had struggled to bounce back from the second Tommy John surgery of his career before landing on the shelf. In his eight starts since being cleared to make his 2024 Dodgers debut in early May, Buehler has posted a 5.84 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB in 37 innings.