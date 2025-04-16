Buehler (2-1) earned the win against the Rays on Tuesday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings.

Buehler gave up a solo homer to Jonathan Aranda in the second inning and yielded a second run in the fourth frame, though the damage was limited thanks to a diving catch by Ceddanne Rafaela to end the inning. Buehler has begun his Red Sox tenure with a 5.23 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 20.2 innings, and his 3.0 percent walk rate is tied with Pablo Lopez for seventh-best in the majors. Buehler is slated to face the White Sox at home next week, when he'll look to earn his third win of 2025.