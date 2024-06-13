Buehler (1-4) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Rangers.

Buehler gave up a three-run home run to Corey Seager in the fifth inning, and that ended up being the difference in this game. This was the sixth time in seven outings that Buehler has allowed at least three runs. He's likely still working on getting into a groove after an extended absence following his August 2022 Tommy John surgery. The right-hander has a 4.64 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB over 33 innings so far. He'll have a tough task in his next start, which is projected to be at Colorado.