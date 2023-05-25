site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Wander Suero: Outrighted to Triple-A
Suero cleared waivers and was outrighted Thursday to Triple-A Oklahoma City, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.
Suero was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday after yielding six earned runs in 6.2 innings of relief. He'll remain part of the organization for now.
