Smith was added to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Guardians, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The 27-year-old was initially slated to get a day off Saturday, but he'll serve as the designated hitter and bat third after Mookie Betts (rib) was scratched from the lineup for a second consecutive game. Smith slashed .268/.318/.537 with three home runs, two doubles, six RBI and five runs over the last 10 games.