Manager Dave Roberts said Smith (neck) is expected to rejoin the Dodgers when MLB rosters expand Tuesday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

The veteran catcher started up a rehab assignment Aug. 25 and has gone 3-for-13 with two doubles and a homer through four rehab games. Smith has been out since early June due to a neck injury, but it appears he's ready to rejoin the Dodgers for the final month of the season. Before landing on the injured list the 31-year-old was in the midst of an underwhelming campaign with what would be a career-worst .720 OPS in 52 contests.