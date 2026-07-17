Dodgers' Will Smith: Neck issues return

Manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Smith's neck continued to bother him as he attempted to ramp up his activity, so the Dodgers will fully shut him down for a week, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

The Dodgers still expect Smith to return at some point this season, and although there's still no clear idea of when exactly that might be, Roberts noted that the earliest possible date for the catcher's return likely will be in mid-August. Dalton Rushing will continue to serve as Los Angeles' primary backstop in the meantime.