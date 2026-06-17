Dodgers' Will Smith: Not expected back Friday

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that it's "unlikely" Smith (neck) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday when first eligible, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Smith went through a full workout Tuesday, but the neck injury that sent him to the IL last week is still bothering him a bit. It's unclear what the next step is for the catcher, but more should be known about Smith's timeline in the coming days. Dalton Rushing will continue to serve as the Dodgers' primary catcher while Smith is sidelined.