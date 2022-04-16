site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Dodgers' Will Smith: Not starting Saturday
Smith isn't starting Saturday's game against Cincinnati, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.
Smith started in each of the last two games and went 3-for-8 with a homer, four RBI and a strikeout. Austin Barnes will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
