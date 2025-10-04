Dodgers' Will Smith: Out of Game 1 lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (hand) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Smith said before Saturday's contest that his fractured right hand is feeling better, and he's expected to return behind the plate at some point in the NLDS, but the Dodgers will keep him out of the starting nine for at least one more game. Ben Rortvedt will get the nod to catch for starter Shohei Ohtani while Smith rests.
