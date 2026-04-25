Smith isn't in the starting lineup Saturday versus the Cubs due to a tight back, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Manager Dave Roberts explained that Smith's back is "a little tight" but said he expects the catcher to be back behind the plate Sunday. It doesn't sound like Smith is dealing with anything serious, but fantasy managers who roster the backstop will certainly be relieved if he does indeed miss just one game. Dalton Rushing is starting at catcher for the Dodgers in Smith's stead Saturday.