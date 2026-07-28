Dodgers' Will Smith: Pain-free after resuming activities

Smith (neck) is pain-free after resuming baseball activities, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Smith has been sidelined for over a month while tending to a lingering neck issue, but he has now taken a significant step towards returning to action. The catcher will increase the intensity of his workouts ahead of a potential minor-league rehab assignment in the near future. With the trade deadline approaching fast, a healthy Smith would likely erase the need for the Dodgers to aggressively pursue a backstop.