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Dodgers' Will Smith: Pain-free after resuming activities

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Smith (neck) is pain-free after resuming baseball activities, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Smith has been sidelined for over a month while tending to a lingering neck issue, but he has now taken a significant step towards returning to action. The catcher will increase the intensity of his workouts ahead of a potential minor-league rehab assignment in the near future. With the trade deadline approaching fast, a healthy Smith would likely erase the need for the Dodgers to aggressively pursue a backstop.

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