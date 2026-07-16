Dodgers' Will Smith: Remains without timetable

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said recently that while he "certainly" expects Smith (neck) to play again this season, he has "no idea" when it will happen, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Smith has been sidelined for more than a month with a lingering neck issue. He has been hitting and throwing but seems unable to get over the hump with the injury, as there's no timeline for when he will be ready for a rehab assignment. The Dodgers will enter the second half with an 11.5-game lead in the National League West, so they can afford to take their time with Smith.