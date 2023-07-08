Smith went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and scored an additional run in an 11-4 victory versus the Angels on Friday.

Smith is one of four Dodgers position players elected to this season's upcoming All-Star Game, and they all went deep in the contest, with Smith completing the feat on a two-run shot in the eighth inning. The backstop finished with his first multi-hit game since June 20 -- he had been slumping with a .154/.306/.359 slash line over his previous 11 games. Despite that stretch, Smith is still putting up excellent numbers on the campaign, posting a .279/.396/.498 slash line, 13 homers, 44 RBI, one steal and a sterling 43:38 BB:K over 283 plate appearances.