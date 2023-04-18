Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Tuesday's game against the Mets that Smith (concussion) is "days away" from being activated from the injured list, but it won't be before Thursday's game against the Cubs, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Smith still has a few boxes to check and he won't be able to do so before the series against the Cubs begins Thursday. The Dodgers are understandably taking every precaution they can with their starting backstop, and while he has a chance to return this week there are no guarantees when coming back from a head injury.