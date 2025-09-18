Smith will not be reinstated from the injured list once he's eligible to return Saturday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Smith has resumed catching bullpen sessions but hasn't yet progressed to hitting or throwing. With so many hurdles to clear and only three days remaining before he can come off the IL, it makes sense that the Dodgers plan to keep him on the shelf for a more-than-minimum stay. In the meantime, Dalton Rushing and Ben Rortvedt will continue to start behind the plate for Los Angeles.