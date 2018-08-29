Rosscup (calf) made a rehab appearance at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday, retiring two of the three hitters he faced while notching a strikeout.

Rosscup has only been on the shelf since Aug. 20 with the left calf strain, so he'll likely require only a brief rehab assignment before presumably joining the Dodgers when rosters expand Saturday. The lefty has made eight appearances in the majors this season, giving up five runs over 6.2 innings and striking out 10.