Dylan Carlson: Opts for free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlson elected free agency Thursday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Carlson cleared waivers and opted for free agency rather than being assigned to Triple-A Norfolk. He struggled across 241 big-league plate appearances in 2025, hitting only .203/.278/.336.
