The Tigers non-tendered Leonard on Friday.

Detroit designated Leonard for assignment Tuesday, and the 24-year-old shortstop will now enter free agency. Leonard missed multiple months in the 2024 regular season due to separate oblique and hamstring injuries, but he appeared in 67 games for Triple-A Toledo where he slashed .263/.326/.455 with seven stolen bases, 10 home runs and 26 RBI over 282 plate appearances.