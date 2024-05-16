The Mets are preparing to offer Pena about $5 million in January's international signing period, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 16-year-old shortstop is one of the top players available in next year's J-15 class, and while there are questions about Pena's eventual defensive home as he fills out his frame -- he's currently listed at 6-2, 155 pounds -- his easy left-handed power is already drawing comparisons to Rafael Devers. If it happens, the signing would shatter the Mets' previous record for an international prospect signing of $2.85 million, given to catcher Yovanny Rodriguez in January 2024.