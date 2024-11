The Angels non-tendered Wagaman on Friday.

Wagaman was dropped from the Angels' 40-man roster Tuesday in order to protect Jack Dashwood from the Rule 5 Draft, and the former will now become a free agent after Los Angeles declined to offer him a contract ahead of Friday's deadline. The 27-year-old put up an .855 OPS in 107 Triple-A plate appearances last season, and he'll likely fill in as organizational depth with the team he signs with in free agency.