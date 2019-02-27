Fantasy baseball auction values, calculator 2019: Picks from Average Total Cost Projection System

With spring training now in full swing and the Major League Baseball season one month from getting underway, Fantasy baseball auction drafts are being held all over the country. Using a salary cap, you can bid on any player you want to fill out your roster. It sounds simple, but if you overpay for too many big names, it'll be tough to build a deep roster. However, if you miss out on too many stars, it'll be challenging to pile up enough points to compete. There are 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings everywhere as the season approaches, but these don't always translate to auctions. That's why you need to see the Fantasy baseball auction calculator from Ariel Cohen. His method, which is available over at SportsLine, allows you to convert any Fantasy baseball rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction values 2019.

Cohen is the creator of the ATC (Average Total Cost) Projection System. He has been nominated and is a finalist for two FSWA Awards: Baseball Article of the Year and Baseball Writer of the Year. Cohen has used his ATC projections to finish in the money in several NFBC, RTSports, and Doubt Wars leagues, racking up division titles in the process. He will be competing in Tout Wars and The Great Fantasy Baseball Invitational this year.

Cohen, who is a contributor at FanGraphs and RotoGraphs, is a fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS) and the Society of Actuaries (SOA). He is a Vice President of Risk Management for a large international insurance and reinsurance company, so if there's anybody who can help you change standard rankings into usable 2019 Fantasy baseball auction values, it's him.

Using Cohen's Fantasy baseball auction calculator and the 2019 Fantasy baseball rankings and projections from SportsLine, we can tell you that his method assigns a $35.40 value to Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna in 5x5 10-team rotisserie leagues with a $200 auction budget. That's the fourth-highest total overall for that format, ahead of huge names like Christian Yelich, Paul Goldschmidt and Jose Ramirez. He's absolutely worth $35-plus in that format, but be careful not to pay too much more or you'll be short on funds for the remainder of your 2019 Fantasy baseball auction drafts.

Another Fantasy baseball auction value 2019 we can tell you: Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is worth $26.50 in 5x5 10-team rotisserie leagues. His shoulder has been a concern his spring, knocking his value down a bit. But with 10 consecutive seasons with an ERA under 3.00, Kershaw is still worth more than pitchers like Justin Verlander, Blake Snell and Corey Kluber in this auction format.

Cohen's Fantasy baseball auction values also have made the call on exactly how much you should pay for players who have changed teams this offseason like Manny Machado and J.T. Realmuto. You can only see the optimal value for each player at SportsLine.

So how do you build you own Fantasy baseball auction draft rankings? And how much is Manny Machado worth? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete guide to building Fantasy baseball auction rankings, plus find out how much every player is worth in any kind of format, all from the Fantasy baseball expert with a proven track record of giving out league-winning advice.