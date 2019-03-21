Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Players we prioritize; rankings updates; position battles

For more Fantasy baseball insights, and to keep up with all the latest news, roster trends, and more throughout the season, subscribe to Fantasy Baseball Today now on iTunes, Stitcher or Spotify. You can find us on YouTube now, with full episodes and clips available every Monday through Friday.

Francisco Lindor was projected to be drafted as early as fourth overall before straining a calf muscle, an injury that can notoriously linger. Ask Josh Donaldson.

So how high should you draft Lindor now? That was one of many draft issues Adam Aizer posed to Scott White on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast on Thursday as we head into a monster draft weekend.

"You know how big a fan I am of Dr. Mike Tanner," White said, citing the doctor who nailed the true prognosis for Daniel Murphy at this time last season. "He's still thinking (Lindor) is right on track for opening day and still thinking 15-20 steals for him.

"I'll take him in the top 15, but not in the first round."

Lindor put up 25 steals last season to go with 38 homers, a league-leading 129 runs scored and an .871 OPS as a shortstop.

We also break down the big news on Eloy Jimenez, Jesus Luzardo, the White Sox bullpen, the Brewers bullpen and more. Then we reveal some players we really, really want to draft (12:00)!

We also cover:

Brandon Lowe needs more love (22:48)

What are our thoughts on Yusei Kikuchi's MLB debut (26:00)?

Plus more news (32:30) including an update on the NYY rotation

Scott goes through his rankings to see who's moved up most since the start of spring (40:00)

We also discuss some position battles like what's the latest on the Dodgers rotation?

Will Jordan Hicks be able to keep the Cardinals closer job?

Your e-mails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com



