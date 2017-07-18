Fantasy Baseball: How did Freddie Freeman turn himself into a potential first-round pick?

Last week on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast, we took a look ahead at the 2018 season, mock drafting the first two rounds as things stand now. Despite being less than a week removed from his return from a wrist injury -- no small thing for a power hitter -- Braves slugger Freddie Freeman went 12th overall, a pick Heath Cummings made. In the preseason, Heath and I were both skeptical of Freeman's second-half breakout in 2016, often citing his 27th overall ADP in drafts as a reason why he might disappoint, so we've certainly come a long way on Freeman.

How could we not? Freeman has picked up right where he left off since coming back from the DL, hitting .310/.356/.595 with five multi-hit games in 10 tries; this has actually dropped his season-long line to just .333/.438/.712. Over the last 365 days dating back to last season, Freeman is hitting .336/.443/.683, with 35 homers, 102 runs, and 92 RBI in just 113 games. Those are astounding numbers.

Freeman has built himself into an elite hitter, proving that last season's second half was no fluke. On May 17, I wrote about Freeman's development into one of the best hitters in baseball and a legitimate first-round-caliber Fantasy option. He, of course, went on the DL the next day with a wrist injury, and this piece sat in my drafts untouched for the next two months, forgotten.

I rediscovered it today, and figure it's still pretty timely. Freeman has cemented his place as one of the best hitters in baseball, and everything I wrote in the middle of May still very much applies. If you're still doubting Freeman, allow me to convert you: