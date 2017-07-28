Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Fantasy Feud! Plus Week 18 Help
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade deadline and big Thursday developments involving a disparate crew ranging from Kyle Schwarber to Lucas Duda to Jose Abreu to Brett Gardner.
We've got a fun Kokomo Friday show for you with double dongs, prospect chatter and Fantasy Feud, plus a recap of yesterday's action.
And which minor leaguers should you be looking to add? We also rate two-start pitchers for Week 18 after we preview the MLB trade deadline and talk about and Francisco Lindor's surplus of power and lack of steals.
Here's what else we're talking about on the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast:
- Is Kyle Schwarber back?
- Is Jose Abreu better than Miguel Cabrera?
- Brett Gardner's surprisingly good year
- What do we make of the Lucas Duda trade?
Your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
