Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Recapping our position previews; early spring winners

Did you miss the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast position previews? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

On today's show we give you a quick recap of each position complete with general strategies and who stands out in average draft position. We're also telling you some of our favorite late-round starting pitchers, so download today's episode and take notes!

Also on today's show:

Why we're excited about Luke Weaver, if he is drafted a little early

How to construct a pitching staff in a categories league

Daily leagues vs. weekly leagues

Plenty of your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com

Early Spring Training winners

