Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Recapping our position previews; early spring winners

We're recapping all of our position previews in one handy episode! The FBT crew catches you up on what you might have missed.

Did you miss the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast position previews? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

On today's show we give you a quick recap of each position complete with general strategies and who stands out in average draft position. We're also telling you some of our favorite late-round starting pitchers, so download today's episode and take notes!

Also on today's show:

  • Why we're excited about Luke Weaver, if he is drafted a little early
  • How to construct a pitching staff in a categories league
  • Daily leagues vs. weekly leagues
  • Plenty of your emails at fantasybaseball@cbsi.com
  • Early Spring Training winners

