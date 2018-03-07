Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast: Starting pitcher preview
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected. Should your draft strategy change as well?
We've got four Super Aces, at least 12 more starting pitchers with ace potential and a plethora of enticing late-round picks. Find out which starting pitchers we like and don't like on the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast. We're wrapping up our position previews with a two-part breakdown of starting pitchers and telling you how your strategies should be altered depending on format and how many Top 20 starting pitchers you should consider drafting.
Also on today's show:
-Sleepers, breakouts and busts
-When should the Super Aces come off the draft board?
-Why Heath likes Jose Berrios more than Scott and Chris do
-A big Robbie Ray debate
-Scott's love for Zack Godley
