What am I supposed to write here?

You know what prospects are. You know what a top 100 list is. I'd call the concept self-explanatory.

But wait, my list might be a little different than the ones you're used to seeing. See, mine is for Fantasy baseball, where defense only matters to the extent it impacts playing time and time itself is more of an obstacle.

There is no one-size-fits-all list, and this one won't be either. Different prospects can matter to different Fantasy formats. Someone who plays in a keeper league might be looking to stash a couple guys early for 2022 while someone who plays in a Dynasty league might be aiming for a bigger score three or four years down the road. And then, of course, the process of projecting how good a player will be is itself more art than science.

So quibbles are to be expected, and quibbles are welcome. It's not intended to be the final word, just my own.

One last note: To qualify for this list, a player must be rookie-eligible, which excludes, most notably, Jo Adell. He would rank 10th here if he did still qualify.

1. Wander Franco, SS, Rays

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

2019 minors: .327 BA (425 AB), 9 HR, 27 2B, 18 SB, .885 OPS, 56 BB, 35 K

One of the big teases of the abbreviated 2020 was whether Franco would get the call, but it's a foregone conclusion for 2021. His ability to put bat to ball sets him apart from other young hitters, giving him an 80-grade hit tool and possible Juan Soto outcome if the power develops as hoped.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

2. MacKenzie Gore, SP, Padres

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: 9-2, 1.69 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 101 IP, 28 BB, 135 K

The left-hander was suspiciously bypassed for the Padres' postseason push, with some chatter about him possibly underachieving at the alternate training site. But there are no challengers to his top spot among pitching prospects, and with his high leg kick, big extension and deep arsenal of four plus pitches, he's well equipped to dominate.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

3. Jarred Kelenic, OF, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: .291 BA (443 AB), 23 HR, 20 SB, .904 OPS, 50 BB, 111 K

The Mariners managed to resist the urge to call up Kelenic even as they found themselves on the fringes of contention, but there may not have been a prospect who screamed for a promotion more. He's an advanced hitter with a plan for each at-bat and enough speed to make him a true five-category threat when he arrives.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

4. Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: not under contract

The top pick in the 2020 draft feels like the sort of inevitability Kris Bryant was as a prospect, delivering the optimal combination of floor and ceiling. He'll take his walks and drive the ball to all fields, boasting the sort of power bat that was good enough to break Barry Bonds' freshman home run record at Arizona State.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

5. Julio Rodriguez, OF, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

2019 minors: .326 BA (328 AB), 12 HR, 26 2B, .929 OPS, 25 BB, 76 K

It's a worthy debate whether Kelenic or Rodriguez is the better Mariners outfield prospect, but with Rodriguez a step behind and a couple steps slower, Kelenic gets the nod on this list. Rodriguez's bat might play even louder, though, which could make him the best hitter the Mariners have developed since that other Rodriguez guy 25 years ago.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

6. Andrew Vaughn, 1B, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, low Class A, high Class A

2019 minors: .278 (205 AB), 6 HR, 17 2B, .832 OPS, 30 BB, 38 K

When a true first baseman -- and a right hand-hitting one at that -- goes third overall, as Vaughn did in 2019, the bat better play, and by all accounts, his will, putting him in line to be the next young stud welcomed to the White Sox lineup. Power and plate discipline are his game, earning him the Golden Spikes Award for best college player in 2018.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

7. Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, short-season Class A, low Class A

2019 minors: .254 BA (130 AB), 4 HR, 8 2B, .774 OPS, 20 BB, 27 K

While the threshold for becoming an impact catcher in Fantasy baseball is high, the top pick in the 2019 draft is the rare sort of generational talent you can bet on meeting it. His defense won't be an impediment to his playing time, and his bat could be MVP-caliber, getting compared to some of the all-time greats at the position.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

8. Ian Anderson, SP, Braves

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A

2019 minors: 8-7, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 135 2/3 IP, 65 BB, 172 K

2020 majors: 3-2, 1.95 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 32 1/3 IP, 14 BB, 42 K

The No. 3 pick back in 2016 had mostly gathered detractors since then, but it all clicked for him at the alternate training site, where he refined his changeup into a true put-away pitch on the level of Luis Castillo. From his one-hit debut against the Yankees to his three scoreless playoff outings, he showed unusual confidence in a three-pitch mix that included a loopy curveball.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

9. Sixto Sanchez, SP, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: 8-6, 2.76 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 114 IP, 21 BB, 103 K

2020 majors: 3-2, 3.46 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 39 IP, 11 BB, 33 K

The questions about Sanchez's strikeout potential persist, but he actually had a better swinging-strike rate in his major-league stint than Anderson and dominated the other two legs of the FIP triangle with an elite strike percentage and sinking 98 mph fastball. Those two skills will take him far even if he never fully develops the third.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

10. C.J. Abrams, SS, Padres

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, low Class A

2019 minors: .393 BA (150 AB), 3 HR, 15 SB, 1.083 OPS, 11 BB, 14 K

The first of four consecutive shortstops is perhaps the most foolproof, showcasing 80-grade speed and a hit tool to match. He's young enough that we shouldn't rule out the possibility of some power development, especially given how prevalent it is in today's game, but it's worth noting Abrams could wind up in center field.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

11. Austin Martin, SS, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: not under contract

The No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft was probably the No. 2 talent after Spencer Torkelson, standing out most especially for his hit tool and on-base ability. He's a shortstop for now but will more likely wind up at third base (or even the outfield), where he projects to be an Anthony Rendon-type contributor.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

12. Marco Luciano, SS, Giants

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, short-season Class A

2019 minors: .302 BA (179 AB), 10 HR, 13 2B, .981 OPS, 32 BB, 45 K

Luciano is beginning to garner the same sort of hype Julio Rodriguez did as a teenager, with MLB.com going so far as to peg him for a .300 average and 40 homers "on an annual basis." In a field defined by it's tepid takes, that's really saying something, but he of course has several levels still to climb.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

13. Bobby Witt, SS, Royals

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: Rookie

2019 minors: .262 BA (164 AB), 1 HR, 9 SB, .670 OPS, 13 BB, 35 K

The No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft has face-of-the-franchise potential with a chance for a Trevor Story-like five category-outcome. He's also rates as a good enough defender to stick at shortstop, but like Luciano, he's still in the fledgling stages of his minor-league career.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

14. Randy Arozarena, OF, Rays

Age (on opening day): 26

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

2019 minors: .344 BA (343 AB), 15 HR, 17 SB, 1.003 OPS, 37 BB, 71 K

2020 majors: .281 BA (64 AB), 7 HR, 4 SB, 1.022 OPS, 6 BB, 22 K

A late bloomer who couldn't even crack this list last year, Arozarena wound up hitting .333 with 17 homers in 141 at-bats between a late-season tear and postseason explosion. The performance was too loud for too long to dismiss as a fluke, which justifies a bold ranking in a process that's mostly wish-casting anyway.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

15. Dylan Carlson, OF, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A

2019 minors: .292 BA (489 AB), 26 HR, 20 SB, .914 OPS, 58 BB, 116 K

2020 majors: .200 BA (110 AB), 3 HR, 1 SB, .616 OPS, 8 BB, 35 K

One of the most hyped prospects heading into 2020 struggled initially but looked better in a late-season return and into the playoffs, which should give him a role from the get-go this year. As a hitter, he profiles a bit like Michael Conforto, but there's a speed element that could make him potentially more impactful overall.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

16. Alex Kirilloff, OF, Twins

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Double-A

2019 minors: .283 BA (375 AB), 9 HR, 18 2B, .756 OPS, 29 BB, 76 K

2020 postseason: 1 for 4

The Twins showed supreme confidence in Kirilloff by calling him up to start their lone playoff game and then doubled down by non-tendering Eddie Rosario in the offseason. A wrist injury hindered his production in 2019, but a strong performance at the alternate site suggests he's more like the guy who hit .348 with 20 homers, 44 doubles and a .970 OPS in 2018.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

17. Michael Kopech, SP, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: did not play -- injured

2018 minors: 7-7, 3.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 126 1/3 IP, 60 BB, 170 K

2018 majors: 1-1, 5.02 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 14 1/3 IP, 2 BB, 15 K

The prospect hype for Kopech has gone a bit stale because of some uneven minor-league performances followed by Tommy John surgery followed by his decision to opt out last year. His fastball was as breathtaking as ever in spring training, though, and he made huge strides in the control area prior to the 2018 promotion that ended with him hurting his elbow.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

18. Nate Pearson, SP, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

2019 minors: 5-4, 2.30 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 101 2/3 IP, 27 BB, 119 K

2020 majors: 1-0, 6.00 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18 IP, 13 BB, 16 K

Pearson was one of several high-profile pitching prospects who didn't quite pan out in 2020, his big fastball and wipeout slider failing to translate to whiffs as expected, but he ended on a high note, striking out five in two scoreless playoff innings following an IL stint. HIs careful handling to this point may hinder his progression some.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

19. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, Triple-A

2019 minors: .261 BA (436 AB), 10 HR, 31 2B, 13 SB, .745 OPS, 45 BB, 92 K

2020 majors: .376 BA (85 AB), 5 HR, 2 3B, 7 2B, 1 SB, 1.124 OPS, 9 BB, 20 K

Known for being a defensive standout with above-average contact skills, Hayes long projected to be a better player in real life than in Fantasy. But it turns out he may be one of those prospects who finds another gear at the highest level, absolutely crushing the ball in his debut with hard contact to all fields and surprising over-the-fence power.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

20. Jasson Dominguez, OF, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 18

Where he played in 2019: did not play

The hype for Dominguez continues to build even though he has yet to play his first minor-league game. Word has it he was on scouts' radar since age 13, has produced exit velocities of 108 mph from both sides of the plate since age 16, and could make it as a shortstop if he wasn't so good in center field. We may have a genuine baseball prodigy here.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

21. Kristian Robinson, OF, Diamondbacks

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: short-season Class A, low Class A

2019 minors: .282 BA (255 AB), 14 HR, 17 SB, .881 OPS, 31 BB, 77 K

Robinson is becoming a favorite of Fantasy evaluators after making quicker than expected work of the lower minors. He was thought to be more of a project after signing out of the Bahamas but already has a simple swing and disciplined approach, generating the sort of hard contact that should neutralize any contact deficiencies.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

22. Royce Lewis, SS, Twins

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: .236 BA (517 AB), 12 HR, 22 SB, .661 OPS, 38 BB, 123 K

The first overall pick in the 2017 draft fell on hard times in 2019, but a mechanical tweak helped him rebound enough to win MVP of the Arizona Fall League later that year. His swing apparently still makes some scouts nervous, which is why his stock continues to slide, and questions about his eventual defensive home don't help.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

23. Nick Madrigal, 2B, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

2019 minors: .311 BA (473 AB), 4 HR, 35 SB, .792 OPS, 44 BB, 16 K

2020 majors: .340 BA (103 AB), 3 2B, 2 SB, .745 OPS, 4 BB, 7 K

Madrigal's contact skills are unmatched among prospects and will ultimately be his carrying tool even if the White Sox free him up to run more. This ranking presumes that they do, which would make him an exciting Rotisserie target, but if not, his lack of power puts his upside somewhere in the David Fletcher range.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

24. Tarik Skubal, SP, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: 6-8, 2.42 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 122 2/3 IP, 37 BB, 179 K

2020 majors: 1-4, 5.63 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 32 IP, 11 BB, 37 K

Skubal's secondary pitches are a little underdeveloped since he was able to dominate using mostly his fastball in the minors, notably averaging 17.4 K/9 in nine Double-A starts. But he gained confidence in changeup during his major-league stint and ended it on a high note. The tools are there.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

25. Casey Mize, SP, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: 8-3, 2.55 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 109 1/3 IP, 23 BB, 106 K

2020 majors: 0-3, 6.99 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 28 1/3 IP, 13 BB, 26 K

Mize's debut in 2020 was memorable only because of how unimpressive it was, and despite him being the first pick in 2018, many evaluators aren't extending the same grace to him that they are to, say, Nate Pearson. His pitches are impressive individually, but since they're all variations of a fastball (splitter, cutter, etc.), he may need to go back to the lab for more.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

26. Matt Manning, SP, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Double-A

2019 minors: 11-5, 2.56 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 133 2/3 IP, 38 BB, 148 K

The third of the Tigers' big pitching prospects is the most conventional and the favorite of some evaluators, but a forearm strain prevented him from debuting alongside the other two. Blessed with height and extension as the son of an NBA player, his high-90s fastball and downer curve have made him a consistent bat-misser in the minors.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

27. Joey Bart, C, Giants

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: .278 BA (313 AB), 16 HR, .824 OPS, 21 BB, 71 K

2020 majors: .233 BA (103 AB), 2 3B, 5 2B, .609 OPS, 3 BB, 41 K

Given how little minor-league experience Bart had at a position that requires more than most, it's not surprising he didn't rise to the occasion after Buster Posey chose to opt out. He'll go back down for some more development time this year and still profiles as a big bat at a position mostly devoid of them.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

28. Logan Gilbert, SP, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: 10-5, 2.13 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 135 IP, 33 BB, 165 K

Gilbert dominated across three levels in 2019, which might have positioned him to debut if he had a better team or a longer schedule to work with in 2020. His velocity has picked up since signing and plays up because of the extension on his 6-foot-6 frame, but it's his four pitches and command of each that make him largely foolproof.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

29. Spencer Howard, SP, Phillies

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: 3-1, 2.03 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 71 IP, 16 BB, 94 K

2020 majors: 1-2, 5.92 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 24 1/3 IP, 10 BB, 23 K

Howard had barely played above A-ball prior to his debut, and while his velocity was down in 2020, his slider still played up nicely, presenting a path to success even if his development slows from here. He was shut down early with a stiff shoulder, too, so it's likely we weren't even seeing him operate at full capacity.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

30. Jordan Groshans, SS, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: low Class A

2019 minors: .337 BA (83 AB), 2 HR, 6 2B, .909 OPS, 13 BB, 21 K

Groshans' eventual home is likely third base, where Vladimir Guerrero no longer looks like a long-term fit, and he's already drawn comparisons to David Wright for his opposite-field power and command of the strike zone. Of course, we've hardly seen him play at all thanks to a foot injury early in 2019, followed by the pandemic.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

31. Nick Gonzales, SS, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: not under contract

Gonzales is most often compared to Dustin Pedroia and Keston Hiura for his plus-plus hit tool and likelihood of winding up at second base. There's hope that the seventh pick in last year's draft offers something in the way of power, too, but it's more likely batting titles he'll be competing for.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

32. Asa Lacy, SP, Royals

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: not under contract

The most talented pitcher of the 2020 draft class is expected to move quickly thanks to a well-developed arsenal consisting of four plus pitches. The best is the fastball, his downhill delivery ensuring it's thrown especially hard for a lefty. You can't rule out a 2021 debut either given how aggressively the Royals promoted Brady Singer and Kris Bubic last year.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

33. Emerson Hancock, SP, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: not under contract

Some inconsistencies in college dropped Hancock to the sixth pick in 2020 when he at one point seemed destined to go first or second, but he still has the skills of a front-liner and the polish to move quickly. His control is exceptional for a pitcher with so varied an arsenal, which includes a sinking, mid-90s fastball, a plus changeup and two developing breaking balls.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

34. Triston McKenzie, SP, Indians

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: did not play — injured

2018 minors: 7-4, 2.68 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 90 2/3 IP, 28 BB, 87 K

2020 majors: 2-1, 3.24 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 33 1/3 IP, 9 BB, 42 K

McKenzie's low point as a prospect came when he missed all of 2019 with a back injury, seemingly validating the durability concerns that centered on his wiry 6-foot-5 frame. So he kind of blindsided people by so thoroughly dominating after hiding away at the alternate training site. It doesn't mean the durability issues are solved -- small sample and all -- but the skills are conclusively there.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

35. Nolan Jones, 3B, Indians

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: .272 BA (430 AB), 15 HR, 22 2B, .851 OPS, 96 BB, 148 K

Cleveland is going to need offense however it can get it in 2020, which would suggest Jones is on the verge of a promotion. His 96 walks in 2019 were enough to lead the minors and are part of what makes him good, but an overly patient approach might keep him from maximizing his hit tool and artificially suppress his batting average.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

36. Ryan Mountcastle, OF, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: Triple-A

2019 minors: .312 BA (520 AB), 25 HR, 35 2B, .871 OPS, 24 BB, 130 K

2020 majors: .333 BA (126 AB), 5 HR, 5 2B, .878 OPS, 11 BB, 30 K

Mountcastle can't field, but he can hit, and now we know he can hit in the majors as well, his all-fields approach and modest strikeout rate giving him a high batting average floor. It's a profile not too unlike Nick Castellanos, actually, but the defensive limitations nonetheless gives him a narrow margin for error.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

37. Cristian Pache, OF, Braves

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A

2019 minors: .277 BA (487 AB), 12 HR, 9 3B, 36 2B, .802 OPS, 43 BB, 122 K

2020 majors: 1 for 4, 2 K

Pache rates as a perennial Gold Glove winner in center field, which is largely the reason he shows up in the top 10 on traditional prospect lists. But evaluators seem reluctant to put a limit on his offensive potential, presumably because he's so athletic and makes such consistent contact that it won't take much to set him off. He didn't seem overmatched when pressed into action in the NLCS.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

38. Triston Casas, 1B, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

2019 minors: .256 (429 AB), 20 HR, 26 2B, .830 OPS, 58 BB, 118 K

The scouting reports for Casas always read like Cody Bellinger for me, with the natural leverage of his left-handed swing pointing to a massive power ceiling that hasn't fully manifested yet. He has a setup like Joey Votto, a follow-through like Freddie Freeman and glowing reports out of the alternate training site that suggests big things are coming.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

39. Vidal Brujan, 2B, Rays

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: .277 BA (429 AB), 4 HR, 48 SB, .735 OPS, 37 BB, 61 K

Brujan is kind of the go-to prospect for stolen bases, which are normally difficult to project for a minor-leaguer, but his 80-grade speed makes them a foregone conclusion. A switch-hitter who mostly aims to put the ball in play, Brujan has shown enough pop from the left side of the plate to make a Rafael Furcal-like 15-homer ceiling possible.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

40. Jeter Downs, SS, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: .276 (460 AB), 24 HR, 35 2B, 24 SB, .888 OPS, 60 BB, 107 K

Downs was the piece that finally pushed the Mookie Betts deal through last offseason, and his time with the Dodgers helped develop him into a patient hitter who can drive the ball the other way. The steals may be a mirage since he's not especially fast, and it's part of the reason his future is at second base.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

41. Noelvi Marte, SS, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2019: Rookie

2019 minors: .309 BA (262 AB), 9 HR, 17 SB, .883 OPS, 29 BB, 55 K

Marte is at a stage in his development where the range of possible outcomes is especially high, but the best is something in the vicinity of Hanley Ramirez, which means we could see him in the top 10 here someday. He may outgrow shortstop before reaching the majors, possibly inhibiting his steals potential as well, but the hitting profile is strong.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

42. A.J. Puk, SP, Athletics

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A, majors

2019 minors: 4-1, 4.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 25 1/3 IP, 10 BB, 38 K

2019 majors: 2-0, 3.18 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 11 1/3 IP, 5 BB, 13 K

Puk didn't make it back from Tommy John surgery for long before needing a clean-up procedure in his shoulder that cost him all of 2020. He's at a critical stage of his development, still needing to prove he can throw strikes consistently if he's to make the most of the massive strikeout potential his imposing 6-foot-7 figure and electric fastball/slider combo give him.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

43. Luis Patino, SP, Rays

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: 6-8, 2.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 94 2/3 IP, 38 BB, 123 K

2020 majors: 1-0, 5.19 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 17 1/3 IP, 14 BB, 21 K

Patino's first look in the majors came as a reliever during a stretch when the Padres were looking for a bullpen spark, which wouldn't be particularly noteworthy except that he's now with the Rays, who throw everybody's role into question. He has a good enough pitch mix to start and presumably still will, but he needs to work on locating his pitches.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

44. Grayson Rodriguez, SP, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: low Class A

2019 minors: 10-4, 2.68 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 94 IP, 36 BB, 129 K

Every report that comes out for Rodriguez seems to be more promising than the last, with the latest out of the alternate training site suggesting he's beginning to master the subtleties of pitch sequencing and game planning. The stuff is electric, his fastball itself standing out as a swing-and-miss pitch, and his command of it is equally impressive. He may be too low here, frankly.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

45. Josh Jung, 3B, Rangers

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, low Class A

2019 minors: .316 BA (174 AB), 2 HR, 14 2B, .831 OPS, 18 BB, 32 K

Jung is like Alec Bohm in that you don't see a lot of players his size stand out for their contact skills and pitch discernment, and as with Bohm, there's enough momentum for him developing into a power hitter that it's difficult to put a limit on his upside. He reportedly made big strides in his ability to drive the ball at the alternate training site.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

46. J.J. Bleday, OF, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: high Class A

2019 minors: .257 (140 AB), 3 HR, 8 2B, .690 OPS, 11 BB, 29 K

The fourth overall pick in 2019 got an aggressive assignment straight out of college but held his own at high Class A. A full season of numbers would have made for a more confident outlook now, but given the Marlins' apparent confidence and the track record of the Vanderbilt baseball program, Bleday seems likely to meet his potential as a middle-of-the-order bat.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

47. Riley Greene, OF, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, short-season Class A, low Class A

2019 minors: .271 (221 AB), 5 HR, 5 SB, .749 OPS, 22 BB, 63 K

Though he was drafted straight out of high school, Greene nonetheless made it to full-season ball in his first partial professional season, which goes to show how advanced he already is as a hitter. The power has a ways to go still, but it should be a light lift given what he's already able to do.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

48. Max Meyer, SP, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: not under contract

Meyer actually went ahead of Asa Lacy in the 2020 draft (third overall), and if he can develop a third pitch (most likely a changeup) that allows him to stick as a starter, it may well be justified. The two he already has working, a fastball that pushes 100 mph and a slider that pushes 95, form a devastating combo that should allow him to fall back as a closer.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

49. Ha-Seong Kim, SS, Padres

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2019: Korea

2019 KBO: .307 BA (540 AB), 19 HR, 33 SB, .880 OPS, 70 BB, 80 K

2020 KBO: .306 BA (533 AB), 30 HR, 23 SB, .921 OPS, 75 BB, 68 K

Though he's still only beginning his prime, Kim had already established himself as one of the biggest stars of the KBO, and the Padres' four-year commitment is itself a vote of confidence. There's no easy formula for converting stats between those leagues, but Kim's plate discipline and stolen base success should make him useful even if the power doesn't translate.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

50. Deivi Garcia, SP, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

2019 minors: 5-9, 4.28 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 111 1/3 IP, 54 BB, 165 K

2020 majors: 3-2, 4.98 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 34 1/3 IP, 6 BB, 33 K

Garcia never had any trouble piling up strikeouts in the minors, but 2020 was the year his profile stabilized. A move to the opposite side of the rubber transformed him into an elite strike-thrower, and it may turn out to be his carrying tool given that he lacks a true put-away pitch. His newfound efficiency backed by the Yankees lineup could make him a big winner.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

51. Jazz Chisholm, 2B, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Double-A

2019 minors: .220 BA (395 AB), 21 HR, 16 SB, .761 OPS, 52 BB, 147 K

2020 majors: .161 BA (56 AB), 2 HR, 2 SB, .563 OPS, 5 BB, 19 K

Chisholm is the ultimate boom-or-bust prospect, and the Marlins didn't do him any favors by rushing him to the big leagues to provide a playoff spark. He may never develop an approach that allows him to get the most out of his tools, but if he does, his power/speed combo is exactly the kind that Rotisserie players long for.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

52. Nolan Gorman, 3B, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

2019 minors: .248 BA (456 AB), 15 HR, 30 2B, .765 OPS, 45 BB, 152 K

Gorman's power is supposed to be what propels him to the big leagues, and he reportedly rediscovered it at the alternate training site after hitting just five home runs in 215 at-bats upon reaching high Class A two years ago. There's no reason to think he'll ever be of much help in batting average, but if you're looking for a prospect in the Joey Gallo and Miguel Sano mold, here he is.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

53. Dane Dunning, SP, Rangers

Age (on opening day): 26

Where he played in 2019: did not play — injured

2020 majors: 2-0, 3.97 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 34 IP, 13 BB, 35 K

Despite putting together a 2.74 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 across three seasons in the minors, Dunning was always lacking in prospect hype, but his debut fresh off Tommy John surgery certainly opened some eyes. His pitch selection changed for the worse in his later starts, but presumably the Rangers will steer him right after giving up Lance Lynn for him.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

54. Forrest Whitley, SP, Astros

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, high Class A, Double-A, Triple-A

2019 minors: 3-7, 7.99 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 59 2/3 IP, 44 BB, 86 K

Once regarded as the game's top pitching prospect, Whitley had a lot to prove after a disastrous 2019 but didn't even get the chance, his time at the alternate training site derailed by arm soreness. It's the latest in a pattern of health issues, mechanical tweaks and off-the-field issues that have the right-hander reeling, but the talent could still shine through.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

55. Zac Veen, OF, Rockies

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2019: not under contract

Veen's already interesting offensive profile became doubly so when the Rockies selected him ninth overall, setting him up for a best-case outcome in the BABIP-boosting paradise that is Coors Field. He has numerous hurdles to clear before then, but he has the size and leverage to become a first-division slugger.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

56. Corbin Carroll, OF, Diamondbacks

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, short-season Class A

2019 minors: .299 BA (154 AB), 2 HR, 7 3B, 9 2B, 18 SB, .896 OPS, 29 BB, 41 K

Though he may never develop even average over-the-fence power, Carroll's hit tool is special and his speed significant. A Jacoby Ellsbury comp seems appropriate, except that Carroll may have better on-base skills. It's an atypical skill set for today's game, but one that presents a high floor.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

57. Luis Campusano, C, Padres

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: high Class A

2019 minors: .325 BA (422 AB), 15 HR, 31 2B, .906 OPS, 52 BB, 57 K

2020 majors: 1 for 3, HR, 0 BB, 2 K

Campusano's one appearance at DH in 2020 actually cost him catcher eligibility, but it will be short-lived now that Francisco Mejia's departure makes him the heir apparent at the position. Few catchers are capable of winning a batting title, as Campusano did in 2019, and few hitters of any kind are capable of swinging a 40-ounce bat, which he has been known to do on occasion.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

58. Trevor Larnach, OF, Twins

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: .309 (476 AB), 13 HR, 30 2B, .842 OPS, 57 BB, 124 K

Larnach's swing is so opposite field-minded that it's prevented him from tapping into his power fully in the minors, but it's also kept his batting average high. He can hit, clearly, and knows how to work the count, but he may not have the ceiling of an impact player and is reaching an age where he needs to stake his claim.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

59. Drew Waters, OF, Braves

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A

2019 minors: .309 BA (527 AB), 7 HR, 9 3B, 40 2B, .819 OPS, 39 BB, 164 K

Waters is a lot like fellow Braves outfield prospect Cristian Pache in that the scouts adore him for his athleticism even though he hasn't actually produced much yet. The big difference is that Waters is sorely lacking in bat-to-ball skills, and while he does profile for a high BABIP, that's a tightrope walk to success.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

60. Brennen Davis, OF, Cubs

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: low Class A

2019 minors: .305 (177 AB), 8 HR, 4 SB, .907 OPS, 18 BB, 38 K

A basketball player in high school, Davis was expected to need more time in the lower minors but made quick work of them with a surprisingly polished approach at the plate. HIs 6-foot-4 frame projects for more power as he begins to grow into it, and there's enough speed for him to steal bases if he makes it an area of focus.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

61. George Kirby, SP, Mariners

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: short-season Class A

2019 minors: 0-0, 2.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 23 IP, 0 BB, 25 K

It's a wonder Kirby doesn't rank even higher given his double-plus control, high-90s fastball and two distinct breaking balls. While it's asking a lot for lightning to strike twice with that particular profile, it's nonetheless worth pointing out that his is a lot like Shane Bieber's. Perhaps the hesitance is because he's under-leveled for his age.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

62. Oneil Cruz, SS, Pirates

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: .298 (265 AB), 8 HR, 11 SB, .832 OPS, 24 BB, 74 K

Though he's still free to play as of now, Cruz faces criminal charges in the Dominican Republic for a fatal car crash in which he was the driver, which could alter his outlook. As a prospect, he's a genuine curiosity, standing 6-feet-7 and possessing a wide range of outcomes that has some evaluators assigning him a 70 grade for power.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

63. Orelvis Martinez, SS, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2019: Rookie

2019 minors: .275 BA (142 AB), 7 HR, 5 3B, 8 2B, .901 OPS, 14 BB, 29 K

Martinez is another recent international signee who has a long way to go but a considerable enough ceiling to make him worth the wait. He uses his whole body to maximize his power and has a surprisingly advanced approach for his age, which gives him a good foundation to build on as he makes his way up the minor-league ladder.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

64. Garrett Mitchell, OF, Brewers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: not under contract

The toolsiest player of the 2020 draft class slid to the Brewers at 20th overall and may be getting shortchanged on prospect lists as a result. His game is mostly speed right now (which happens to be the skill most in demand in Rotisserie leagues), but if he learns to adjust his swing path instead of hitting balls into the dirt, he could take off.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

65. Xavier Edwards, 2B, Rays

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

2019 minors: .322 BA (503 AB), 1 HR, 34 SB, .771 OPS, 44 BB, 54 K

Having come over from the Padres in the Tommy Pham deal last year, Edwards is so much of a Vidal Brujan redundancy that it's unlikely the Rays commit to both. But provided he plays enough, whether in Tampa Bay or elsewhere, he could win you the stolen base category while also reaching base at a good clip.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

66. Daniel Lynch, SP, Royals

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: Rookie ball, high Class A

2019 minors: 6-2, 2.99 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 96 1/3 IP, 29 BB, 96 K

Lynch may not have broken into the big leagues last year like Brady Singer and Kris Bubic did, but his strides at the alternate training site established him as a more promising long-term option than both. He offers much more of a power arsenal than is reflected in the 2019 numbers, but his newly refined delivery should help.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

67. Matthew Liberatore, SP, Cardinals

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: low Class A

2019 minors: 6-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 78 1/3 IP, 31 BB, 76 K

The Rays' seemingly light return for Liberatore last year looks a little different now when you consider ... it was Randy Arozarena. Maybe it was less about what they were selling, then, than what they were getting. Fantasy Baseballers would like to see more strikeouts, sure, but he's so polished for his age that the final outcome figures to be solid.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

68. Edward Cabrera, SP, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: 9-4, 2.23 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 96 2/3 IP, 31 BB, 116 K

Because of the pandemic and cancelation of the minor-league season, Cabrera didn't get a chance to validate his breakthrough 2019, when some improvements to his secondary arsenal upped the effectiveness of his fastball. It's a true 70-grade pitch that both induces whiffs and limits hard contact, and with continued refinement of everything else, he could have big things in store.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

69. Heston Kjerstad, OF, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: not under contract

The Orioles made the surprising choice to take Kjerstad with the second pick of the 2020 draft, but there's a chance for a stud outcome still. Few question his power potential, but some mechanical issues leave him vulnerable to strikeouts, potentially capping his hit tool. Given his age, we should know sooner than later.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

70. Bobby Dalbec, 1B, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2019: Triple-A

2019 minors: .239 (472 AB), 27 HR, .816 OPS, 73 BB, 139 K

2020 majors: .263 (80 AB), 8 HR, .959 OPS, 10 BB, 39 K

Dalbec was a big find for Rotisserie players looking to make up ground in the home run category, delivering on his 70-grade power right away and establishing himself as the Red Sox's new first baseman in the process. Still, he's an all-or-nothing hitter who may come closer to the "nothing" side with increased exposure.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

71. Brandon Marsh, OF, Angels

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, Double-A

2019 minors: .287 BA (380 AB), 7 HR, 19 SB, .776 OPS, 47 BB, 99 K

Marsh is like Jesse Winker in that he's about 90 percent of the way to being a great hitter but may not be able to tap into the power needed to get him all the way there. Switching to a more upright stance midway through 2019 helped, leading to a .924 OPS in 51 games between Double-A and the Arizona Fall League, but "solid regular" remains the more likely outcome for him.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

72. Simeon Woods-Richardson, SP, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

2019 minors: 6-10, 3.80 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 106 2/3 IP, 24 BB, 126 K

He's no Jarred Kelenic, but Woods-Richardson is yet another prospect whose stock has soared since being dealt by former Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen. He has an excellent grasp of pitching for his age, playing his changeup off his fastball for maximum effect, and could find himself contributing for the big club as early as this year.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

73. Heliot Ramos, OF, Giants

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: .290 BA (389 AB), 16 HR, 24 2B, .850 OPS, 42 BB, 118 K

After a step back in 2018, Ramos reasserted his prospect standing with improved power output that ultimately led to him becoming one of the youngest players at Double-A. It's unlikely he has a superstar outcome, but he's still playing with house money developmentally and could continue to improve.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

74. Brailyn Marquez, SP, Cubs

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

2019 minors: 9-5, 3.13 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 103 2/3 IP, 50 BB, 128 K

2020 majors: 2/3 IP, 2 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

Rare is the report of a minor-leaguer hitting 102 mph with his fastball. Rarer still is the left-hander who does it, and that accomplishment in itself points to a high ceiling for Marquez. He's still in need of major refinement but has smoothed out his delivery enough that it's now possible to envision an ace outcome.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

75. DL Hall, SP, Orioles

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: high Class A

2019 minors: 4-5, 3.46 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 80 2/3 IP, 54 BB, 116 K

Hall's walk rate might scare some prospect hounds away, but the reason he still ranks so high on most lists is because it's thought to be a temporary condition attributable more to growing pains than a flaw in his delivery. His fastball/changeup combo equips him to be a big bat-misser, and his breaking balls are coming along.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

76. Nick Lodolo, SP, Reds

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, low Class A

2019 minors: 0-1, 2.45 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 18 1/3 IP, 0 BB, 30 K

The top pitcher taken in 2019 got an easy assignment out of the gate and killed it, but reports from the alternate training site last year were less than complimentary, most notably due to a drop in velocity. The oddities of 2020 may be to blame, though, and since he was widely praised for his polish and command before that, he gets a pass.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

77. Josiah Gray, SP, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: 11-2, 2.28 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 130 IP, 31 BB, 147 K

Gray doesn't light up the radar gun, but the movement on his fastball and the Dodgers' history of getting the maximum outcome from some of their fringier pitching prospects makes it easy to believe in Gray, who may be as high as seventh in the rotation pecking order entering this year.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

78. Francisco Alvarez, C, Mets

Age (on opening day): 19

Where he played in 2019: Rookie

2019 minors: .312 (157 AB), 7 HR, 10 2B, .916 OPS, 21 BB, 37 K

Catchers are notoriously difficult to project, especially so far out from the majors, but in becoming the youngest player in the Appalachian League in 2019, Alvarez put himself on the short list of those worth the price of admission. He barrels up balls with impressive regularity and just needs for his glove to keep up with his bat as he climbs the ladder.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

79. Garrett Crochet, SP, White Sox

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: not under contract

2020 majors: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

Crochet became the first member of the 2020 draft class to reach the majors, his fastball alone proving to be an effective enough weapon for him to contribute to the playoff push. His success in that relief role could pigeonhole him in it, especially since he's still working to develop a changeup, but at 6-feet-6, he's built to handle a workload.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

80. Brendan McKay, SP, Rays

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A, majors

2019 minors: 6-0, 1.10 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 73 2/3 IP, 18 BB, 102 K

2019 majors: 2-4, 5.14 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 49 IP, 16 BB, 56 K

McKay has such good command and offers so many different looks that minor-league hitters never stood a chance against him, but it was a different story once he got to the majors, where his lack of a standout pitch was exposed. And now that he's coming back from a torn labrum in his shoulder, it's possible his stuff has been compromised as well.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

81. Shane Baz, SP, Rays

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: low Class A

2019 minors: 3-2, 2.99 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 81 1/3 IP, 37 BB, 87 K

As with Tyler Glasnow, who came over in the same trade for Chris Archer, the Rays have done their best to reprogram Baz with an approach more befitting his natural gifts, and he's now firmly on the fastball-slider path. Whether they're good enough to sustain him without a real changeup remains to be seen, and the Rays' messy role designations are a factor as well.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

82. Austin Hendrick, OF, Reds

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: not under contract

The 12th player picked in the 2020 draft has the makings of a middle-of-the-order hitter, particularly for his ability to draft the ball out of the park. Whether he's more than a pure slugger depends on how much contact he makes, which of course remains to be seen, but he's a disciplined hitter whose on-base ability should make up for any shortages in batting average.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

83. Sam Huff, C, Rangers

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

2019 minors: .278 BA (475 AB), 28 HR, 22 2B, .845 OPS, 33 BB, 154 K

2020 majors: .355 BA (31 AB), 3 HR, 3 2B, 1.136 OPS, 2 BB, 11 K

Huff looks ready to step in as the Rangers' regular catcher, his power playing up as expected in his first big-league look. Striking out one-third of the time of course presents a thin margin for error, especially at a position where he's liable to split time, but he does produce the sort of elite exit velocities that would allow him to excel anyway.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

84. Alejandro Kirk, C, Blue Jays

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

2019 minors: .290 (310 AB), 7 HR, 31 2B, .868 OPS, 56 BB, 39 K

2020 majors: .375 (24 AB), 1 HR, 2 2B, .983 OPS, 1 BB, 4 K

Kirk is the kind of prospect everyone likes to rally behind, being short and round and yet strangely competent in a skill that's fallen out of favor: contact hitting. It comes easily to him and will earn him at-bats at both DH and catcher, with a Pablo Sandoval outcome being squarely on the table.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

85. Alek Thomas, OF, Diamondbacks

Age (on opening day): 21

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

2019 minors: .300 BA (447 AB), 10 HR, 15 SB, .829 OPS, 52 BB, 105 K

The enthusiasm for Thomas, particularly in Fantasy circles, is a bit curious considering he's basically maxed out his power projection already. He has some intangibles working for him, runs well enough and is a plus defender in the outfield, but he's basically a lesser form of Corbin Carroll with maybe an Adam Eaton-like outcome.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

86. Kris Bubic, SP, Royals

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A

2019 minors: 11-5, 2.23 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 149 1/3 IP, 42 BB, 185 K

2020 majors: 1-6, 4.32 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 50 IP, 22 BB, 49 K

Bubic clearly outclassed his level of competition in 2019, making him one of the statistical standouts in all the minors and putting him on the radar for an early promotion, but his stint in the majors offers a fairer assessment of his abilities. He's deceptive, plays his fastball off his changeup well and finished better than he started, but his ceiling is a limited one.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: pencil him in

87. Clarke Schmidt, SP, Yankees

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: 6-5, 3.47 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 90 2/3 IP, 28 BB, 102 K

2020 majors: 6 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 5 BB, 7 K

Schmidt's prospect standing is built on a high-spin curveball that drops out of the zone, coercing some ugly swings, but he's basically all fastballs otherwise. There's certainly a path to success for him but also a road to ruin since righties who lack a changeup often fall prey to left-handed sluggers.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

88. Jonathan India, 3B, Reds

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: .259 BA (428 AB), 11 HR, 11 SB, .767 OPS, 59 BB, 110 K

India hasn't done much to improve his stock since being drafted fifth overall in 2018, but he hasn't disqualified himself as a prospect either, sustained mainly by his on-base skills. Word is his power began to play up at the alternate training site, which isn't far-fetched given how easy it is to cultivate in today's game, so he may catch people by surprise this year.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

89. Jose Garcia, SS, Reds

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: high Class A

2019 minors: .280 BA (404 AB), 8 HR, 37 2B, 15 SB, .779 OPS, 25 BB, 83 K

2020 majors: .194 BA (67 AB), 1 SB, .400 OPS, 1 BB, 26 K

The hype began to build for Garcia when he hit a few homers last spring and then crescendoed with his promotion in late August, but his contributions amounted to just a few singles. Defense is his carrying tool, so while it's likely he's the Reds shortstop of the not-too-distant future, he's probably not a first-division regular.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

90. Lewin Diaz, 1B, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: .270 (455 AB), 27 HR, 33 2B, .851 OPS, 33 BB, 91 K

2020 majors: .154 (39 AB), 2 2B, .400 OPS, 2 BB, 12 K

Diaz's first audition for the Marlins' long-term first base job went poorly, but with his profile, there aren't many mysteries left to sort out. He should put the ball over the fence at a good rate and doesn't look like he'll have major strikeout issues, but as narrow as the path to first base is, he can't afford too many misfires.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

91. Shane McClanahan, SP, Rays

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: low Class A, high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: 11-6, 3.36 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 120 2/3 IP, 45 BB, 154 K

2020 postseason: 4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

The addition of McClanahan to the postseason roster backfired for the Rays, but it puts him in the rotation mix for this year. The stuff is electric, featuring a fastball that pushes triple digits and a slider that he delivers with varying shapes and velocities, but given the Rays' anything-goes approach to pitching, it's difficult to say if he'll ever be deployed like a conventional starter.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

92. Jackson Kowar, SP, Royals

Age (on opening day): 24

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: 7-10, 3.52 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 148 1/3 IP, 43 BB, 144 K

Kowar has a changeup to rival those of Luis Castillo and Ian Anderson and is comfortable using it in any count, but its effectiveness largely depends on if he can develop a breaking ball that provides a different look. He's certain to arrive this year regardless, following in the footsteps of Brady Singer and Kris Bubic.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: miseason hopeful

93. Hunter Bishop, OF, Giants

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, short-season Class A

2019 minors: .229 BA (105 AB), 5 HR, 8 SB, .867 OPS, 38 BB, 39 K

The Adam Dunn comp is an easy one for Bishop, whose imposing size and natural loft project for easy power, and like Dunn, he may even run a little early in his career. Judging by his walk and strikeout rates in his professional debut, he'll live and die by the three true outcomes.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: cup of coffee

94. Ronny Mauricio, SS, Mets

Age (on opening day): 20

Where he played in 2019: low Class A

2019 minors: .268 BA (470 AB), 4 HR, 20 2B, .665 OPS, 23 BB, 99 K

Mauricio's prospect standing is all projection right now, but he has the defensive chops to be a regular shortstop and the size and athleticism to develop into a worthy contributor at the plate as well. He needs to get bigger and see more pitches before we know what kind of ceiling he has, but he's projectable enough for Dynasty leagues.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: don't count on it

95. Adbert Alzolay, SP, Cubs

Age (on opening day): 26

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Triple-A, majors

2019 minors: 2-5, 4.80 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 69 1/3 IP, 33 BB, 94 K

2020 majors: 1-1, 2.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 21 1/3 IP, 13 BB, 29 K

According to the data, Alzolay's most-thrown pitch after the fastball in 2020 was one he didn't throw at all in his previous stint. But his slider is indeed real and it is spectacular, giving him a wipeout offering that frankly he was getting by without. It's such a recent development that it's liable to sneak up on people, provided it wasn't just a blip.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

96. Michael Busch, 2B, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, low Class A

2019 minors: .125 BA (24 AB), .496 OPS, 7 BB, 5 K

Busch is exactly the sort of player Billy Beane would have gone after in Moneyball, not really caring how his glove played as long as he got on base. Changing priorities make Busch less of a shoo-in, but if all breaks right, he gives the Dodgers another Max Muncy in waiting.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

97. Kody Hoese, 3B, Dodgers

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: Rookie, low Class A

2019 minors: .299 BA (147 AB), 5 HR, 8 2B, .863 OPS, 18 BB, 25 K

There's little consensus right now over how to rank Hoese, who's way behind the developmental curve as an older draft pick who then saw his first full season canceled, but if he can make enough hay in an organization that never seems to be lacking in talent, he has a future as a patient hitter with opposite-field power.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: midseason hopeful

98. Isaac Paredes, 3B, Tigers

Age (on opening day): 22

Where he played in 2019: Double-A

2019 minors: .282 BA (478 AB), 13 HR, 23 2B, .784 OPS, 57 BB, 61 K

2020 majors: .220 BA (100 AB), 1 HR, 4 2B, .568 OPS, 8 BB, 24 K

Paredes' contact skills and strike-zone judgment made him seem like a low-risk proposition when he got the call, but the Tigers would have been better off keeping the mystery alive. As young as he is, there's still time for him to develop more power -- and he'll need to given that he's no standout defensively.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

99. Trevor Rogers, SP, Marlins

Age (on opening day): 23

Where he played in 2019: high Class A, Double-A

2019 minors: 6-10, 2.90 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 136 1/3 IP, 33 BB, 150 K

2020 majors: 1-2, 6.11 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 28 IP, 13 BB, 39 K

Rogers' fastball plays up because of its spin rate and pairs with his changeup to make him a surprisingly effective bat-misser. He wasn't so highly regarded coming up through the minor-league system, though, and hit a wall in his first big-league stint. He's not a bad gamble, but you shouldn't be putting all of your hopes in him either.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring

100. Tanner Houck, SP, Red Sox

Age (on opening day): 25

Where he played in 2019: Double-A, Triple-A

2019 minors: 8-6, 4.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 107 2/3 IP, 46 BB, 107 K

2020 majors: 3-0, 0.53 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 17 IP, 9 BB, 21 K

Houck was a fairly obscure prospect with an uninspiring minor-league track record when he got the call in mid-September, but it's hard to ignore him giving up just six hits in 17 innings across three big-league starts. He did tweak his delivery at the alternate training site and has a slider that's worthy of distinction, so let's keep an open mind.

Scott's 2021 Fantasy impact: fighting this spring