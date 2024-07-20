If you play in a league that folds the first weekend after the All-Star break into the first full week for an extra-long 10-day scoring period, this article is of no use to you. I've addressed the 10-day scenario elsewhere, and by the time you're reading this, your choices are probably locked in for it anyway.
No, for official CBS Sports purposes, Week 18 refers to the first full week after the All-Star break, separate from the first stray weekend (that itself is known as Week 17). It's a bit confusing, I know, but hopefully all formats have been served now.
Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 18 (July 22-28). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.
Must-start, all formats
|1
|2
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
|
vs
|
@
|3
C. Sale SP ATL Chris Sale SP ATL
|
vs
|
@
|4
|5
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
|
@
|
vs
|6
G. Crochet SP CHW Garrett Crochet SP CHW
|
@
|
vs
|7
T. Glasnow SP LAD Tyler Glasnow SP LAD
|
vs
|
@
|8
|9
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
|
vs
|
@
|10
|11
R. Lopez SP ATL Reynaldo Lopez SP ATL
|
vs
|
@
|12
T. Houck SP BOS Tanner Houck SP BOS
|
@
|
vs
|13
|14
R. Pepiot SP TB Ryan Pepiot SP TB
|
@
|
vs
Advisable in most cases
|15
A. Heaney SP TEX Andrew Heaney SP TEX
|
vs
|
@
|16
L. Lynn SP STL Lance Lynn SP STL
|
@
|
vs
|17
M. Lorenzen SP TEX Michael Lorenzen SP TEX
|
vs
|
@
|18
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
vs
|
vs
|19
|20
|21
Better left for points leagues
|22
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
|
@
|
vs
|23
|24
No thanks
|25
|26
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
|
@
|
vs
|27
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
|
vs
|
@
|28
S. Arrighetti SP HOU Spencer Arrighetti SP HOU
|
@
|
vs
|29
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
|
@
|
vs
|30
H. Birdsong SP SF Hayden Birdsong SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|31
K. Harrison SP SF Kyle Harrison SP SF
|
@
|
vs
|32
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
|
@
|
@
|33
C. Carrasco SP CLE Carlos Carrasco SP CLE
|
vs
|
@
|34
J. Assad SP CHC Javier Assad SP CHC
|
vs
|
@
|35
H. Harris SP OAK Hogan Harris SP OAK
|
vs
|
@
|36
O. Bido RP OAK Osvaldo Bido RP OAK
|
vs
|
@
|37
Y. Chirinos SP MIA Yonny Chirinos SP MIA
|
vs
|
@
|38
|39
S. Howard RP CLE Spencer Howard RP CLE
|
vs
|
@