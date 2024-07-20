erick-fedde.jpg

If you play in a league that folds the first weekend after the All-Star break into the first full week for an extra-long 10-day scoring period, this article is of no use to you. I've addressed the 10-day scenario elsewhere, and by the time you're reading this, your choices are probably locked in for it anyway.

No, for official CBS Sports purposes, Week 18 refers to the first full week after the All-Star break, separate from the first stray weekend (that itself is known as Week 17). It's a bit confusing, I know, but hopefully all formats have been served now.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 18 (July 22-28). Check back Sunday for the latest updates.

Must-start, all formats
1
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
2
L. Gilbert SP SEA Logan Gilbert SP SEA
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
3
C. Sale SP ATL Chris Sale SP ATL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
4
C. Ragans SP KC Cole Ragans SP KC
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
5
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
6
G. Crochet SP CHW Garrett Crochet SP CHW
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
7
T. Glasnow SP LAD Tyler Glasnow SP LAD
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		@
HOU
Houston
8
H. Greene SP CIN Hunter Greene SP CIN
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
9
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
vs
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
DET
Detroit
10
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
ARI
Arizona
11
R. Lopez SP ATL Reynaldo Lopez SP ATL
vs
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
12
T. Houck SP BOS Tanner Houck SP BOS
@
COL
Colorado
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
13
E. Fedde SP CHW Erick Fedde SP CHW
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
14
R. Pepiot SP TB Ryan Pepiot SP TB
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
Advisable in most cases
15
A. Heaney SP TEX Andrew Heaney SP TEX
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
TOR
Toronto
16
L. Lynn SP STL Lance Lynn SP STL
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		vs
WAS
Washington
17
M. Lorenzen SP TEX Michael Lorenzen SP TEX
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
TOR
Toronto
18
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
TEX
Texas
19
C. Scott SP NYM Christian Scott SP NYM
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
20
M. Parker SP WAS Mitchell Parker SP WAS
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
STL
St. Louis
21
A. Suarez SP BAL Albert Suarez SP BAL
@
MIA
Miami
 		vs
SD
San Diego
Better left for points leagues
22
Z. Littell SP TB Zack Littell SP TB
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
23
C. Rodon SP NYY Carlos Rodon SP NYY
vs
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
BOS
Boston
24
C. Rea SP MIL Colin Rea SP MIL
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		vs
MIA
Miami
No thanks
25
M. Meyer SP MIA Max Meyer SP MIA
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
26
R. Nelson SP ARI Ryne Nelson SP ARI
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
27
K. Freeland SP COL Kyle Freeland SP COL
vs
BOS
Boston
 		@
SF
San Francisco
28
S. Arrighetti SP HOU Spencer Arrighetti SP HOU
@
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
29
D. Peterson SP NYM David Peterson SP NYM
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
ATL
Atlanta
30
H. Birdsong SP SF Hayden Birdsong SP SF
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
COL
Colorado
31
K. Harrison SP SF Kyle Harrison SP SF
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
COL
Colorado
32
R. Vasquez SP SD Randy Vasquez SP SD
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
33
C. Carrasco SP CLE Carlos Carrasco SP CLE
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
34
J. Assad SP CHC Javier Assad SP CHC
vs
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
KC
Kansas City
35
H. Harris SP OAK Hogan Harris SP OAK
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
36
O. Bido RP OAK Osvaldo Bido RP OAK
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
37
Y. Chirinos SP MIA Yonny Chirinos SP MIA
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
38
K. Maeda SP DET Kenta Maeda SP DET
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
39
S. Howard RP CLE Spencer Howard RP CLE
vs
DET
Detroit
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia