If your league folded opening weekend in with the first full week of the season, creating an 11-day Week 1, then you're obviously not thinking about Week 2 yet. Your Week 2 will actually be our Week 3, and in that way, the numbering of your weeks will be perverted forevermore. Joke's on you!

But if your league stuck with the default setting of counting opening weekend as its own week and beginning a fresh week Monday, I have some sleeper pitchers for you. Most of them also show up in my two-start pitcher rankings, but not all of them.

