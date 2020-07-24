If your league folded opening weekend in with the first full week of the season, creating an 11-day Week 1, then you're obviously not thinking about Week 2 yet. Your Week 2 will actually be our Week 3, and in that way, the numbering of your weeks will be perverted forevermore. Joke's on you!
But if your league stuck with the default setting of counting opening weekend as its own week and beginning a fresh week Monday, I have some sleeper pitchers for you. Most of them also show up in my two-start pitcher rankings, but not all of them.
While you're at it, be sure check out my 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2.
MIL Milwaukee • #37 • Age: 27
A turn against the Pirates in a two-start week should make for a fine introduction for this ground-ball specialist with strikeout-per-inning stuff.
Rich Hill SP
MIN Minnesota • #44 • Age: 40
For however long he's available enough to qualify for this list, Hill belongs on it based solely on his 3.30 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 the past three years.
Dylan Cease SP
CHW Chi. White Sox • #84 • Age: 24
His big fastball didn't translate to big numbers as a rookie, but Cease gets the benefit of the doubt to start out 2020, if only because one of his two starts is against the Royals.
LAA L.A. Angels • #47 • Age: 24
The matchups are suboptimal, but if you're looking for a high-upside two-start pick, Canning is healthy again after an elbow scare in spring training and had an identical swinging-strike rate to Jack Flaherty last year.
OAK Oakland • #40 • Age: 31
He struggled to go deep into his starts but nonetheless had a 3.81 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 8.8 K/9 last year. You have to like that matchup at Seattle in a two-start week.
TOR Toronto • #34 • Age: 33
Between his five starts last season and his work throughout the preseason, Shoemaker looks poised to be a fairly stable starter for as long as he's healthy. The Juan Soto-less Nationals make for a nice matchup.
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 23
I may need to amend this one depending how Singer's debut goes over the weekend, but the rookie's plus control and ground-ball tendencies would seem to make for a high floor. And come on, he's facing the Tigers.
Kyle Gibson SP
TEX Texas • #44 • Age: 32
A start against the Giants in their enormous ballpark is all I need from a pitcher I can't bring myself to quit because of the elite whiff rate on his slider.
Pablo Lopez SP
MIA Miami • #49 • Age: 24
A control pitcher with the capacity to pitch deep into games, Lopez is worth considering whenever he has favorable matchups, which is clearly the case this week.
Austin Voth SP
WAS Washington • #50 • Age: 28
The late-blooming 27-year-old has indeed secured the fifth starter job and has a tempting two-start slate for those willing to gamble that his 3.30 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 9.1 K/9 in nine appearances last year were legit.