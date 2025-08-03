Brayan Bello SP BOS Boston • #66 • Age: 26 Matchup vs. KC, at SD Rostered 77% Bryan Bello introduced a cutter to his arsenal on May 23 and has become a much more stable pitcher as a result, putting together a 2.86 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in his past 13 starts. His next one will come against the second-worst offense in baseball, with another favorable matchup immediately to follow.

Slade Cecconi SP CLE Cleveland • #44 • Age: 26 Matchups at NYM, at CHW Rostered 65% Slade Cecconi's strikeouts have trended down in recent turns, raising doubts about his continued effectiveness, but it's still the case that four of his past five outings are quality starts, with three lasting seven innings or more. He seems worth the gamble in a two-start week, particularly with one being against the White Sox.

Ryne Nelson SP ARI Arizona • #19 • Age: 27 Matchup vs. SD Rostered 76% The Padres made several trades to improve their lineup at the deadline, but it's still a middling one at best. As long as Ryne Nelson throws his fastball 60-plus percent of the time, good things seem to happen, as evidenced by his 1.95 ERA and 0.95 WHIP over his past nine turns.

Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 27 Matchup at ATL Rostered 78% Edward Cabrera's ERA keeps trending down, and he's been working deeper into games as well, going six innings or more in three of his past five starts. The Braves offense has struggled all year, and they're merely playing out the string now.

Brandon Pfaadt SP ARI Arizona • #32 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. SD, vs. COL Rostered 77% No doubt, this is a risky play, particularly with Brandon Pfaadt coming off a seven-run disaster in Detroit. But the Tigers are a good offense, and the Padres and Rockies (particularly on the road) are not. Pfaadt had a 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 8.5 K/9 in his eight starts prior to the Tigers one and generally works deep into games when he's going well.

Aaron Civale SP CHW Chi. White Sox • #43 • Age: 30 Matchup vs. CLE Rostered 13% Aaron Civale doesn't offer a ton of upside, but he's been surprisingly good of late, coming off three consecutively scoreless outings in which he struck out at least six. He's scheduled to face a Guardians lineup that ranks in the bottom five in runs scored.

Luis Severino SP ATH Athletics • #40 • Age: 31 Matchups at WAS, at BAL Rostered 42% This marks the point when my confidence in the sleeper pitchers drops off a cliff and I'm having to hold my nose with every pick. I don't think Luis Severino is good anymore, but he has a 2.49 ERA in his past four starts and two pretty good matchups.

Eric Lauer SP TOR Toronto • #56 • Age: 30 Matchups at COL, at LAD Rostered 74% Eric Lauer has been a trendy pickup off the waiver wire recently, and his 2.79 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 9.3 K/9 in five July starts make it easy to understand why. Unfortunately, Coors Field and Dodger Stadium are too scary places for a fly ball pitcher to pitch, so this recommendation is only for those in points leagues -- and even then, only if under duress.

Justin Verlander SP SF San Francisco • #35 • Age: 42 Matchups at PIT, vs. WAS Rostered 38% Justin Verlander is coming off one of his best starts of the season and has allowed just one earned run over his past two starts, giving reason to believe that he may still have something left in the tank at age 42. He has two inviting matchups at the Pirates and against the Nationals.