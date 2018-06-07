Abad was handed an 80-game suspension due to the use of Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Since Abad is currently a free agent, this ban won't kick in until he signs with an organization, which is unlikely to occur after this announcement. The 32-year-old appeared in 48 games for the Red Sox in 2017 but failed to latch on with the Phillies after spending a majority of spring training with the club earlier this year.