Fernando Abad: Receives 80-game suspension
Abad was handed an 80-game suspension due to the use of Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Since Abad is currently a free agent, this ban won't kick in until he signs with an organization, which is unlikely to occur after this announcement. The 32-year-old appeared in 48 games for the Red Sox in 2017 but failed to latch on with the Phillies after spending a majority of spring training with the club earlier this year.
